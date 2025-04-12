Russians Trying To Destroy Ukrainian Defenders' Shelters, Trenches In Border Areas SBGS Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces continue to shell the border areas of Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions and are attempting to destroy the shelters and trenches of Ukrainian defenders. Using small assault groups, the enemy is trying to penetrate as deeply as possible into Sumy region.

As Ukrinform reports, this was stated during a television broadcast by Spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko.

"The enemy is constantly shelling these regions (Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv - ed.), and the number of shells fired as well as the means the enemy uses are not decreasing - on the contrary, they are increasing. For example, our border units recorded about 200 such attacks over the past day alone. The shelling is mostly targeting Sumy and Kharkiv regions; Chernihiv region experiences somewhat fewer attacks, but they are still daily. The enemy is mainly using drones for these strikes - dropping explosives from UAVs, FPV drones, and drones connected via fiber optics," Demchenko said.

He added that in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, the enemy is actively using aviation shelling the positions of Ukrainian defenders and destroying shelters and trenches so that Ukrainian troops cannot fully hold the defense.

"The most threatening situation remains in Sumy and Kharkiv regions," the Spokesperson noted.

Speaking about the situation in Kharkiv region, Demchenko recalled that Russian forces began offensive operations last year in the areas of Vovchansk and Lyptsi, and the enemy continues attempts to expand the combat zone deeper into Ukrainian territory, conducting assault actions.

"Thanks to Ukrainian soldiers, the enemy cannot achieve the goals they have set," he emphasized.

Commenting on reports about Russian intentions to create a buffer zone in Sumy region, Demchenko stated that Russians are currently increasing the number of sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) and trying to entrench themselves deeper within Ukraine.

"The enemy is using small assault groups that are being sent into Ukrainian territory in an attempt to entrench themselves and essentially create what you mentioned - a 'gray zone' within Ukraine and to shift the area of active combat onto Ukrainian territory. Sometimes they even use quad bikes to enter Ukraine as quickly and as deeply as possible to consolidate their positions. These groups are also being destroyed, but daily, they attempt to cross our border to establish a foothold in Ukraine," he said.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces shelled border settlements in Sumy region 67 times throughout the night and morning, with 77 explosions recorded.

Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine