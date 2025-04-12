Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Chief-Of-Staff Inspects Site Of Joint Exercise In Al-Jabriya


2025-04-12 09:04:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 12 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Army, Rear Admiral Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Saturday inspected the site of a joint military exercise in Al-Jabriya.
The joint exercise to be held under the patronage of Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah, under the supervision of the Kuwaiti Army and in cooperation with a number of governmental and military bodies next Thursday at Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base.
In a Chief of Staff press statement, Rear Admiral Al-Sabah stressed vital goal of the exercise is to work as one by promoting the concept of joint teamwork, unifying efforts, and instilling a team spirit among all state institutions.
He expressed his sincere gratitude for the preparations and arrangements over the joint exercise, also stressing the need to gain experience and unify concepts among the participating parties.
The statement clarified that Al-Jabriya exercise is the first of its kind, which simulates a scenario of hijacking a civilian aircraft and liberating the hostages with cooperation of military entities. (end)
