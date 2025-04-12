ED Takes Multi-City Action To Seize Rs 661 Cr Properties In Congress-Linked Herald Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) In fresh trouble for Congress party-controlled Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the Enforcement Directorate served notices to registrars of property in Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow to take possession of attached properties worth Rs 661 crore, an official said on Saturday.

These properties were attached after the investigation revealed signification generation, possession and use of proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 988 crore.

In Delhi, notices were pasted on the wall of AJL property-5 (A), Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in Central Delhi, which is home to media houses and newspaper offices.

The notices were served on Friday in compliance with Section 8 of PMLA, 2002 and Rule 5(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering (Taking Possession of Attached or Frozen Properties Confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2013.

In Mumbai, a notice was also served on Jindal South West Projects Limited, which is occupying the 7th, 8th, and 9th floors at Herald House, Bandra (East).

Jindal South West Projects was directed to transfer the rent/lease amount every month in favour of the Director, Directorate of Enforcement.

In Lucknow, notices were pasted on property number 1, Bisheshwar Nath Road.

Earlier, the ED conducted searches and seizures at multiple locations, uncovering incriminating documents linked to the alleged money laundering activities.

Investigation revealed that Young Indian, a private company beneficially owned by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, acquired AJL properties worth Rs 2,000 crore for a mere Rs 50 lakh, significantly undervaluing its worth.

The ED probe also indicated that Young Indian and AJL properties were used for the generation of further proceeds of crime in the form of bogus donations to the tune of Rs 18 crore, bogus advance rent to the tune of Rs 38 crore and bogus advertisements of Rs 29 crore.

The investigation by ED commenced in 2021, based on a cognizance order issued on June 26, 2014, by the Metropolitan Magistrate Patiala House Courts in New Delhi, based on a private complaint filed by Subramanian Swamy.

The complaint highlighted a criminal conspiracy by several prominent political figures, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, late Motilal Vohra, late Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and Young Indian for alleged involvement in a money laundering case.

The legal proceedings against the accused have faced challenges but have been upheld by both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India, allowing the investigation to proceed, said an ED statement.