Tatkal Ticket Booking Timings Changing? Indian Railways Clarifies Amid Social Media Posts

MENAFN - Live Mint) Indian Railways, on Friday, April 11, announced that there had been no changes in the booking timings for the Tatkal or Premium Tatkal tickets amid reports claiming such a development.

In a social media post on X, IRCTC denied such reports and posts, which alleged that the booking timings had been changed for the categories in both the AC and non-AC ticket segments.

“Some posts are circulating on Social Media channels mentioning about different timings for Tatkal and Premium Tatkal tickets. No such change in timings is currently proposed in the Tatkal or Premium Tatkal booking timings for AC or Non-AC classes,” said IRCTC in its post on platform X.

Indian Railway also highlighted that the booking times for travel agents remain unchanged as of April 11.

“The permitted booking timings for agents also remain unchanged,” they said.

According to the official data, Indian Railway Tatkal E-tickets can be reserved for selected trains one day in advance, excluding the date of travel from the originating station.

“It (Tatkal E-tickets) can be booked on the opening day from 10:00 hrs for AC class (2A/3A/CC/EC/3E) and at 11:00 hrs for Non-AC class(SL/FC/25). e.g. if train is to depart from originating station on 2nd August, for AC class Tatkal Booking will commence at 10:00 AM and for Non AC class will commence at 11:00 AM on 1st August,” according to IRCTC data.

The booking guidelines also show that when users book tickets through this facility, they will get confirmed or waitlisted tickets against the Tatkal quote in any class on the train, except for the AC first class.

“Tatkal Booking facility provides Confirmed/Waitlisted tickets against Tatkal quota, in any class except 1 AC, for journey between source/remote stations having Tatkal Quota to destination,” according to the post.

Travellers can book a maximum of four passengers per PNR booking for the E-ticket and will have to pay Tatkal charges per passenger in addition to normal tickets.

“Maximum four passengers per PNR can be booked on Tatkal e-ticket. Tatkal charges per passenger are in addition tonormalticket,” according to the post on X.