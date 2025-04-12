403
Father, Son Hacked To Death Amid Riot Over Waqf Act In Bengal's Murshidabad Suvendu Adhikari Moves Calcutta HC
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Two people were hacked to death by a mob, while another person sustained injuries in West Bengal's Murshidabad amid fresh violence on Saturday, a day after widespread unrest during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. Over 110 people have been arrested so far, with police raids continuing across multiple locations.
The victims, a father and son, were found with multiple stab wounds inside their home in Jafrabad, located in the violence-hit Samserganj area, he added.
Meanwhile, West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has moved Calcutta High Court, seeking deployment of central forces in West Bengal
