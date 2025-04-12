Measles Cases On PEI

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CANADA, April 11 - Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Office has confirmed two cases of measles on the Island. These are the first reported cases since 2013.

The affected individuals are adult residents of PEI who traveled together to an area within Canada where outbreaks are ongoing. Both individuals were unimmunized and have since recovered. Public Health Nursing is working with contacts of these cases in the community to provide immunizations as needed. Contact-tracing is ongoing. No public exposures have been identified at this time.

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, sore eyes and a red rash which begins on the head and spreads down to the trunk and limbs. Serious complications such as blindness, viral meningitis or pneumonia can occur.

The measles virus spreads through the air when a person who is infected breathes, coughs, sneezes or talks. It may also spread through direct contact with droplets from the nose and throat of a person who is infected. The measles virus can stay in the air or on surfaces for up to 2 hours after a person who is infected has left the space. Someone with measles is contagious 4 days prior to the rash occurring until 4 days after the rash occurs. Those who are unimmunized and are considered a close contact of a case of measles will need to isolate for 21 days.

Persons born before 1970 or who have had 2 doses of measles vaccine are considered immune.

The current recommendations for vaccination are:



Adults born before 1970 are considered to have acquired natural immunity and do not require the vaccine. Exception: individuals traveling outside of Canada should receive one dose of measles vaccine.

Adults born in or after 1970 who have not had measles disease, nor have received two doses of measles vaccine should receive two doses of vaccine.

Regardless of age, students entering post-secondary education, healthcare workers, and military personnel should receive 2 doses if they have no evidence of having had the disease(s) nor documentation of 2 doses of a measles vaccine. Any person living in PEI who is not up-to-date with their measles vaccines is eligible to receive the vaccine free of charge.

Call the Public Health Nursing office in your area and speak with a public health nurse to find out if your vaccinations are up to date.

Islanders who may be experiencing symptoms of measles should call 8-1-1 or contact their health care provider before visiting any health care facility to prevent potential spread to others. It is important to note that measles can lead to serious complications, including ear infections, pneumonia, and, in rare cases, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain).

