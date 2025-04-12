IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Faces Jofra Archer In Nets Ahead Of RR's Match Against RCB

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 12 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals' youngest recruit of the IPL, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, faced England pacer and teammate Jofra Archer in the nets ahead of their first home clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

Suryavanshi, who turned 14 last month, was acquired by the Jaipur-based franchise for Rs 1.1 crore in last year's auction in Jeddah. The teenager became the youngest player to bag an IPL contract in the tournament's history.

Rajasthan Royals posted the video of Suryavanshi's net session with the caption, "Vaibhav vs Archer. Where else if not the IPL?!"

The left-handed batter faced Archer with full commitment and displayed his range of shots including pull and straight drive. The English pacer was also impressed with Suryavanshi's batting in the nets. The youngster is yet to make his debut in the IPL.

The 14-year-old had a sensational 2024 season both domestically and internationally. He made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024, at just 12 years and 284 days old. During his debut, the left-hand batter scored 71 off 42 balls against Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, becoming the youngest Indian to score a List A fifty.

On the international stage, Suryavanshi set the record for the fastest youth Test century by an Indian, scoring a blazing 58-ball ton against Australia in Chennai. He also played a pivotal role in India's run to the ACC U19 Asia Cup final, contributing two crucial half-centuries.

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan are placed seventh in the points table with two wins in five games while RCB are ranked fourth with six points in five matches. Both the teams faced defeats in their last game and will look to gain winning momentum in the tournament.