Women's WC Qualifier: Pakistan's Fatima Sana Hoping For 'More Good Things' Ahead Of WI Clash

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Pakistan captain Fatima Sana believes that her best is yet to come after she claimed figures of 4-23 in their six-wicket win over Scotland in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2025 in Lahore. Hosts Pakistan registered back-to-back wins against Ireland and Scotland to start the tournament on a high. They will next take on the West Indies in Lahore on Monday.

“We'll try to be calm and easy in (batting) partnerships because in situations like these, teams tend to buckle down under pressure. We'll cope with it better and will keep working on it, as the future games will bring greater pressure and intensity,” she said.

The skipper was pleased with her side's efforts,“This is a good thing for the team, we'll get a boost. When you win, the team gets more confidence, and with the big matches coming, we'll try harder.”

Perhaps the biggest positive out of these wins was that they were team results, with several squad members contributing.

These included the likes of Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz, who excelled with the willow in the recent encounter, and Fatima, who brought crucial breakthroughs at the LCCA in their win on Friday. Similarly, Diana Baig, Riaz, Nashra Sandu, and Sidra Amin starred in the first game against Ireland.

Despite carrying an injury, Sana delivered five overs and picked up four important wickets.

“It was a tough situation due to injury, but I performed well, and the team will get confidence along with me. So I'm hoping for more good things to come,” Sana discussed her bowling performance towards the death overs.

The 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier is currently being played in Pakistan from April 9-19 with six teams in the fray. Bangladesh, Ireland, West Indies, Scotland and Thailand besides the hosts are in the fray.

With teams playing in a single round-robin format and two teams are set to qualify for the 13th Women's Cricket World Cup to be played in India from September 29 to October 26, 2025.