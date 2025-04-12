Dutch Foreign Minister Arrives In Lviv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp has arrived in Lviv to take part in a conference focused on supporting Ukraine's integration into the European Union.

Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, announced this via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"On a working visit to our region are Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine Alle Dorhout, Ukrainian Ambassador to the Netherlands Andriy Kostin, Acting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, and several other distinguished delegates," Kozytskyi wrote.

He added that the delegation paid tribute to fallen defenders buried at Lychakiv Cemetery.

During the visit, a conference will be held as part of the Ukraine-Netherlands dialogue on supporting Ukraine's EU integration.

Photo credit: Andriy Sadovyi, Maksym Kozytskyi / Telegram