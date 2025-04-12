Dutch Foreign Minister Arrives In Lviv
Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, announced this via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"On a working visit to our region are Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine Alle Dorhout, Ukrainian Ambassador to the Netherlands Andriy Kostin, Acting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, and several other distinguished delegates," Kozytskyi wrote.
He added that the delegation paid tribute to fallen defenders buried at Lychakiv Cemetery.
During the visit, a conference will be held as part of the Ukraine-Netherlands dialogue on supporting Ukraine's EU integration.Read also: Netherlands to allocate EUR 150M to strengthen Ukraine's air defense
Photo credit: Andriy Sadovyi, Maksym Kozytskyi / Telegram
