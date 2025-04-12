Zelensky Enacts NSDC Decision On Sanctions Against Arbuzov, Klyuyev

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted a decision by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions on Serhiy Arbuzov, Andriy Klyuyev, Viktor Polishchuk, and Alyona Shevtsova.

According to Ukrinform, Presidential Decree No. 231/2025 dated April 12, 2025, titled "On the Application of Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)," has been published on the official website of the head of state.

The NSDC secretary has been tasked with overseeing the implementation of the decision.

The decree enters into force on the day of its publication.

According to the decision, the National Security and Defense Council supported the proposals submitted by the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions).

The Cabinet of Ministers, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Bank of Ukraine and the State Awards and Heraldry Commission under the President of Ukraine, have been instructed to ensure the implementation and monitor the effectiveness of the sanctions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tasked with informing the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States, and other countries about the imposed sanctions and raising the issue of them adopting similar restrictive measures.

The sanctions target officials from the era of former President Viktor Yanukovych -- former Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine and former First Deputy Prime Minister Serhiy Arbuzov, as well as former First Deputy Prime Minister, former NSDC Secretary, and former Head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Klyuyev.

Sanctions have also been imposed on Viktor Polishchuk and Alyona Shevtsova, co-owner of Ibox Bank.

According to media reports, Polishchuk was the owner of the Eldorado electronics retail chain and the Gulliver shopping and entertainment center.