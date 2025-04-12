Azerbaijan's Bayramov: Peace Deal Between Azerbaijan And Armenia Closer Than Ever

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A panel discussion on“Challenges and Opportunities for Regional Cooperation in the South Caucasus” was held within the framework of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Azernews reports.

The event featured the participation of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili, and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

During the discussion, Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that historic opportunities for peace have emerged in the region following Azerbaijan's liberation of its occupied territories after the 44-day Patriotic War.

"Immediately after the war, Azerbaijan proposed to Armenia the start of normalization talks and discussions on a peace agreement. We've held many rounds of negotiations, and last month, after almost two and a half years, both sides reached a major milestone by agreeing on the text of the peace agreement," Bayramov said.

He stressed that further steps are still needed to finalize and sign the agreement. Chief among these, he noted, is the removal of territorial claims against Azerbaijan from Armenia's Constitution.

"This has long been Azerbaijan's consistent position. Our Armenian partners are well aware of it. Removing these constitutional claims and acknowledging the abolishment of the outdated Minsk Group are essential to concluding peace and establishing interstate relations," Bayramov added.

In response to concerns raised by Armenia regarding Azerbaijan's Constitution, Bayramov clarified:

"There is no mention of Armenian territory or geographical names in the Constitution of Azerbaijan. Our legal frameworks are comparable, and no country can sign international agreements that contradict its constitution. Armenia's claims are unfounded."

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili reiterated her country's neutral stance and willingness to facilitate dialogue.

"Georgia has a strategic partnership with Azerbaijan and traditionally strong ties with Armenia. We sincerely aim to promote peace and stability in our region and are ready to provide a platform for dialogue and cooperation," she said.