Volunteer-Led School Refurbishment Transforms Learning For 1,365 Girls At The National Charity School For Girls In Dubai

Over 80 volunteers from Dubai Cares and Aldar joined forces to enhance school facilities and learning spaces

Dubai, UAE – April 12, 2025 – Dubai Cares, in partnership with Aldar as the exclusive sponsor, successfully hosted the first edition of Volunteer Emirates in 2025, transforming the National Charity School for Girls in Dubai into a more engaging and inspiring place to learn.

As part of the School Refurbishment edition of Volunteer Emirates, over 80 volunteers, including volunteers from Aldar, came together to breathe new life into the school environment for over 1,365 students. The team assembled new desks and chairs, replaced outdated whiteboards, installed storage units and wooden seating, and introduced new educational resources. In addition, the installation of shading structures contributed to creating a vibrant, welcoming space that encourages both academic achievement and personal growth.

Abdulla Ahmed Al Shehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, said:“We believe that a nurturing learning environment is essential for students to thrive. Through our partnership with Aldar and the commitment of our volunteers, we are proud to have transformed the National Charity School for Girls into a space that inspires growth, creativity, and learning. This initiative reflects the goals of the Year of Community, which calls for strengthening the power of collaboration in shaping a brighter future for future generations.

Salwa Al Maflahi, Group Executive Director of Sustainability and Community Outreach, said: 'At Aldar, we are dedicated to driving positive change within communities across the UAE and believe education is key to long-term social and economic prosperity. We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Dubai Cares, supporting students from low-income families with the resources and educational environments they need to thrive.”

Weam Omar Jabr, Principal at the National Charity School for Girls Dubai: This initiative has made a world of difference to our students. A refreshed and well-equipped learning environment boosts their confidence, sparks their curiosity, and motivates them to aim higher. We are deeply grateful to Dubai Cares, Aldar, and all the volunteers who brought this transformation to life. Today, our girls feel seen, supported, and empowered to learn.