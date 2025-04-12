403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Andrii Sybiha Held A Meeting With Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Liberia Sara Beysolow Nyanti
(MENAFN- APO Group)
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha: "I was pleased to meet with Liberia's Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti to discuss ways to advance our relations. We coordinated efforts within international organisations, including the UN. Ukraine is ready to develop cooperation in agriculture, food security, technology, education."Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment