Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Andrii Sybiha Held A Meeting With Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Liberia Sara Beysolow Nyanti


2025-04-12 07:00:16
(MENAFN- APO Group)


Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha: "I was pleased to meet with Liberia's Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti to discuss ways to advance our relations. We coordinated efforts within international organisations, including the UN. Ukraine is ready to develop cooperation in agriculture, food security, technology, education."

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

MENAFN12042025004934011406ID1109421481

