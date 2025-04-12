Zambia And Tanzania Advance Cross-Border Power Link To Strengthen Regional Grid

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Zambia is set to resume construction of a high-voltage transmission line connecting its power grid with Tanzania's, a move expected to enhance energy security and foster economic integration across Eastern and Southern Africa.

The Zambia–Tanzania Interconnector Project , backed by a $292 million financing package from the World Bank, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, and the European Union, aims to establish a 620-kilometre, 400kV double-circuit transmission line. This line will run from Iringa in Tanzania to the Zambian border, integrating the two countries' power grids and facilitating cross-border electricity trade.

The initiative is designed to link the Eastern Africa Power Pool with the Southern African Power Pool , creating one of the world's largest geographic electricity markets. This integration is expected to lower electricity costs, reduce supply disruptions, and support industrial and commercial expansion across the region.

Achim Fock, the World Bank's Country Manager for Zambia, highlighted the economic constraints imposed by the country's struggling power sector. He stated that the interconnector would improve the financial sustainability of Zambia's electricity supply by increasing transmission capacity and fostering energy trade between East and Southern Africa.

Construction of the interconnector is anticipated to be completed within 24 months. The project includes the development of a new substation in Tunduma, near the Zambia-Tanzania border, to facilitate efficient power transmission. Additionally, the project will upgrade Zambia's power grid with 330-kilovolt transmission lines, allowing greater integration of renewable energy and reducing reliance on hydropower.

The ZTIP is part of broader regional efforts to enhance energy infrastructure and promote sustainable development. The Southern African Power Pool and investment advisers Climate Fund Managers have launched a $1.3 billion target fund to build high-voltage transmission lines linking countries in the region. This initiative aims to overcome key obstacles constraining growth in the evolving energy sector by enabling the private sector to work alongside public utilities to roll out new transmission lines at scale.

See also South African Rand Plummets Amid Tariffs and Political Uncertainty

The Zambia-Tanzania interconnector is expected to play a pivotal role in linking the Eastern Africa Power Pool with the Southern African Power Pool. Once completed, it will create one of the world's largest geographic electricity markets, spanning from Cape Town to Cairo. The increased power exchange capacity is expected to lower electricity costs, mitigate supply disruptions, and support industrial and commercial expansion across the region.

The project also aims to enhance electricity access in rural areas, leading to improved education and health services, boosting productivity, and facilitating business expansion. By expanding access to electricity and facilitating industrial growth, the interconnector could support key sectors such as mining and manufacturing, which are vital to Zambia's economy.

The Zambia-Tanzania Interconnector Project marks a significant step forward in addressing Zambia's energy challenges while aligning with broader goals of regional energy integration and climate resilience. The project seeks to address financial challenges within Zambia's power sector, thereby facilitating increased transmission capacity between Zambia and Tanzania, linking East and Southern Africa.

As part of the World Bank's RETRADE-SA MPA initiative, ZTIP is designed to support climate resilience, fuel low carbon development, and promote enhanced power trading within the Southern African Power Pool. A substantial portion of the financing comes from the International Development Association , alongside contributions from the UK FCDO and the EU.

The interconnector project is expected to significantly mitigate power shortages and reduce load-shedding hours that have plagued the country in recent years. Once completed, the Zambia-Tanzania-Kenya power interconnector will be a game-changer for Zambia's energy supply, helping to stabilize the grid and enhance the reliability of power delivery across the country.

See also Panama Firmly Denies US Request for Military Bases Amid Canal Sovereignty Dispute

The construction of the interconnector will not only improve Zambia's electricity supply but also strengthen regional energy security by facilitating power exchanges between the three countries. The project involves constructing a 608km transmission line running from Pensulo in central Zambia through Mpika and Kasama to Nakonde on the border with Tanzania. The proposed scope includes a 186km 330kV single-circuit line from Pensulo to Mpika and associated substation extension works at Pensulo and Mpika; a 200km 330kV single-circuit line from Mpika to Kasama and associated substation extension works at Mpika and Kasama; a 212km 330kV double-circuit line from Kasama to Nakonde; a 15km 400kV double-circuit line from Nakonde to the Tanzanian border; a 12km 132kV double-circuit line from Isoka to Nakonde ; and a new Nakonde 330/132/66kV substation.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?