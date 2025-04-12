Panama Firmly Denies US Request For Military Bases Amid Canal Sovereignty Dispute

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Panama has unequivocally rejected a proposal from the United States to establish military bases on its territory, asserting its sovereignty over the Panama Canal and dismissing claims of foreign control. The proposal, presented by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during his visit to Panama City, aimed to deepen military cooperation and counter alleged Chinese influence in the region.

President José Raúl Mulino responded by reaffirming Panama's control over the canal, stating,“The Canal is and will continue to be Panama's”. He emphasized that there is no foreign presence interfering with the canal's administration. Mulino also denied any agreement allowing US warships free passage through the canal, contradicting statements from the US State Department.

The US has expressed concerns over Chinese companies operating ports near the canal, suggesting potential espionage threats. However, Panama maintains that the canal is managed transparently by the Panama Canal Authority, a government agency. Reports of the US military evaluating options to ensure access to the canal have been met with skepticism by Mulino, who dismissed them due to their anonymous sources.

