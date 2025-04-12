Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Results Of The Ixcrypto Index Series Quarterly Review (2025 Q1)


2025-04-12 06:46:37
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 April 2025 – Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 2025 1st quarter review of ixCrypto Index Series. The constituent changes will be effective on 18th April 2025 (Friday) (“the effective date”). The results of the constituent review and exchange review are as follows:

1. Constituent Review – ixCrypto Index Series

1.1 ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”)
The number of constituents will decrease to 18 constituents with 1 addition and 2 deletions.

Addition

  • Hedera

    Deletions

  • Pepe
  • Near Protocol

    After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 83.10%*, while the 90-day-average volume is 74.47%* (excluding stable coin which has 6.65% of the total crypto universe). The constituents change above and recapping at 40% will be effective on 18 April 2025 (Friday).

    Since the last review, there has been an increase in the crypto total market capitalization from USD2.89tn to USD3.14tn (+8.65%)#, and a decrease in the daily volume from USD152.20bn to USD122.17bn (-19.73%)#. Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price has decreased by 11.13% since the last review.

    1.2. ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

    1.2.1 ixCrypto 5 Equal Weight Index (“IXEW5”) and ixCrypto 5 Square Root Index (“IXSR5”)

    Additions
    No addition

    Deletions
    No deletion

    1.2.2 ixCrypto 10 Equal Weight Index (“IXEW10”) and ixCrypto 10 Square Root Index (“IXSR10”).

    Additions

  • Chainlink
  • Stellar

    Deletions

  • Toncoin
  • Shiba Inu


    1.2.3 ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index (“IXAEW10”) and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index (“IXASR10”).

    Additions

  • Stellar
  • Sui

    Deletions

  • Toncoin
  • Shiba Inu

    1.3. ixCrypto BTC/ETH Indexes

    As of 31st March 2025, the market capitalization represented by the two indexes IX Bitcoin Index (IXBI) and IX Ethereum Index (IXEI) in ixCrypto BTC/ETH 5050 Index (“IX5050”) was 56.20%/43.80% respectively, a change from 43.69%/56.31% from 31st December 2024. The weight of IXBI & IXEI within IX5050 will be adjusted back to approximately 50%/50% respectively (estimated using 31st March 2025 prices), at the effective date.

    As of 31st March 2025, the market capitalization represented by the two indexes IXBI and IXEI in ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index (“IXPI”) was 56.20%/43.80% respectively.

    The new weight of IXBI and IXEI within the IXPI will be adjusted back to approximately 88.23/11.77% (estimated using 31st March 2025 prices) to restore their relative weight in the cryptocurrencies market at the effective date.

    2. Constituent Review- IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series

    2.1 ixCrypto Stablecoin Index

    The number of constituents will decrease to 4 with no addition and 1 deletion. Stablecoin comprises 6.65% of the total crypto universe, and ixCrypto Stablecoin Index covers around 98.64% of the 90-day average market capitalization in stablecoin universe.

    Addition
    No addition

    Deletion

  • First Digital USD


    2.2 ixCrypto Infrastructure Index

    The number of constituents will remain unchanged at 23 with no addition and no deletion.

    Additions
    No addition

    Deletion
    No deletion

    3. Exchange Review

    As a result of exchange review, 8 exchanges passed the review process, which are as follows:

  • Binance
  • Bybit
  • Coinbase Advanced
  • OKEX
  • Gate
  • Bitrue
  • Bitget
  • Whitebit

    Removed Exchanges

  • Upbit
  • DigiFinex

    The selected 8 exchanges will be taken to generate each of the fair average prices for the IX Aaia indexes' constituents. The exchange review covers volume rankings, exchange background checking, founders' background checking, USD/USDT/USDC/BTC pairs coverage, overconcentration rules, exchange API coverage checking and stability etc for an exchange.

    For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email [email protected]

    More details about the ixCrypto index, including their constituents, constituents' weight are provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website

    *Exclude stable coins and exchange coins (based on conflict-of-interest rule methodology effective Oct 2, 2020)

    #As of 31st March 2025, based on past 90 days average

    Appendix 1

    ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”)

    • Universe All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world
    Selection Criteria Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization (“MC”) coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume
    Number of Constituents Variable/18 in Q1 2025
    Launch Date 12th December 2018
    Base Date 3rd December 2018
    Base Value 1,000
    Reconstitution Rule If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening.
    Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency Quarterly and with a fast entry rule
    Weighting Methodology Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%
    Currency US Dollar
    Dissemination Every 5 seconds for 24×7

    (On Bloomberg, Reuters and major information vendors)
    Website

    Appendix 2 Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Index

    Crypto 90-day-average- Market Cap 90-day-average-volume * Cut-off

    Price     		Cumulative

    Market Coverage before Cap     		Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#
    1 Bitcoin $ 1,853,706,299,098 $ 44,335,293,590 82334.52 59.07% 40.00%
    2 Ethereum $ 324,029,915,475 $ 23,391,114,110 1806.22 69.39% 23.56%
    3 XRP $ 147,586,504,307 $ 7,512,441,885 2.14 74.09% 13.44%
    4 Solana $ 88,521,847,638 $ 5,227,247,283 124.64 76.91% 6.90%
    5 Dogecoin $ 39,041,680,047 $ 2,512,936,991 0.17 78.16% 2.67%
    6 Cardano $ 29,530,840,898 $ 1,400,106,794 0.66 79.10% 2.52%
    7 TRON $ 21,041,656,451 $ 756,877,826 0.23 79.77% 2.38%
    8 Chainlink $ 11,988,550,347 $ 677,353,909 13.39 80.15% 0.95%
    9 Avalanche $ 11,437,915,217 $ 449,968,255 18.86 80.52% 0.85%
    10 Stellar $ 10,666,634,081 $ 502,743,927 0.27 80.86% 0.89%
    11 Sui $ 10,563,860,585 $ 1,259,649,871 2.35 81.19% 0.81%
    12 Toncoin $ 10,373,541,695 $ 206,364,392 3.90 81.52% 1.05%
    13 Hedera $ 9,897,358,921 $ 538,624,996 0.17 81.84% 0.77%
    14 Shiba Inu $ 9,851,176,835 $ 382,240,482 0.00 82.15% 0.79%
    15 Polkadot $ 8,309,611,370 $ 273,561,329 4.04 82.42% 0.68%
    16 Litecoin $ 8,265,200,782 $ 965,042,550 86.00 82.68% 0.70%
    17 Bitcoin Cash $ 7,375,185,883 $ 342,182,940 298.85 82.92% 0.64%
    18 Uniswap $ 5,914,239,713 $ 251,139,351 5.87 83.10% 0.40%
    As of 31 March,2025

    * 90-day-average-volume ranking in total market is shown in the parentheses
    # Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average-Market Cap

    Selection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.
    For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the“ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper” on our website

    Appendix 3

    Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

    Index Constituents ixCrypto 5 EW Index ixCrypto 5 SR Index ixCrypto 10 EW Index ixCrypto 10 SR Index ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index ixCrypto
    Altcoin 10
    SR Index
    1 Bitcoin 20.00% 50.97% 10.00% 41.48%
    2 Ethereum 20.00% 18.62% 10.00% 15.15% 10.00% 24.71%
    3 XRP 20.00% 14.06% 10.00% 11.44% 10.00% 18.66%
    4 Solana 20.00% 10.08% 10.00% 8.20% 10.00% 13.37%
    5 Dogecoin 20.00% 6.27% 10.00% 5.10% 10.00% 8.32%
    6 Cardano 10.00% 4.95% 10.00% 8.08%
    7 TRON 10.00% 4.81% 10.00% 7.85%
    8 Chainlink 10.00% 3.04% 10.00% 4.96%
    9 Avalanche 10.00% 2.88% 10.00% 4.68%
    10 Stellar 10.00% 2.95% 10.00% 4.80%
    11 Sui 10.00% 4.57%
    Appendix 4

    Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index
    and ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index

    90-day-average Crypto Market Cap 90-day-average Crypto V olume Index Level Cumulative Market Cap Coverage Weight in BTC/ETH 50/50 Weight in BTC/ETH Proportional
    IXBI $ 1,853,706,299,098 $ 44,335,293,590 19871.37 59.07% 50.00% 88.23%
    IXEI $ 324,029,915,475 $ 23,391,114,110 15484.61 69.39% 50.00% 11.77%
    Appendix 5

    Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Stablecoin Indexes

    Crypto 90-day-average- Market Cap 90-day-average-
    volume     		Cut-off
    Price     		Cumulative

    Market Coverage

    before Cap     		Weighting (%) After 40% Cap
    1 Tether USDT $ 140,886,211,125 $96,063,792,876 $1.00 4.49% 40.00%
    2 USDC $ 54,040,686,289 $9,493,000,348 $1.00 6.21% 40.00%
    3 Ethena USDe $ 5,731,179,447 $102,739,821 $1.00 6.39% 9.89%
    4 Dai $ 5,365,464,578 $ 1,731,621,623 $1.00 6.56% 10.11%
    As of 31 March 2025

    Appendix 6

    ixCrypto Indexes Dissemination

    Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 24×7 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers“IXCI”,“IXBI” and“IXEI”, with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.

    The vendor tickers are shown below:

    Index Name Bloomberg Ticker Reuters Ticker
    Real-time Delayed
    ixCrypto Index IXCI IXCI2 .IXCI
    ixBitcoin Index IXCBI IXCBI2 .IXBI1
    ixEthereum Index IXCEI IXCEI2 .IXEI1
    For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series, please visit company official webpage or subscribe to LinkedIn: IX Asia Indexes

    For data licensing and product, please contact us at [email protected] .

    For free API use on academic research or trial, please contact [email protected]

    MENAFN12042025000152002308ID1109421447

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

