Results Of The Ixcrypto Index Series Quarterly Review (2025 Q1)
|Universe
|All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world
|Selection Criteria
|Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization (“MC”) coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume
|Number of Constituents
|Variable/18 in Q1 2025
|Launch Date
|12th December 2018
|Base Date
|3rd December 2018
|Base Value
|1,000
|Reconstitution Rule
|If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening.
|Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency
|Quarterly and with a fast entry rule
|Weighting Methodology
|Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%
|Currency
|US Dollar
|Dissemination
|Every 5 seconds for 24×7 (On Bloomberg, Reuters and major information vendors)
|Website
|Crypto
|90-day-average- Market Cap
|90-day-average-volume *
|Cut-off Price
|Cumulative Market Coverage before Cap
|Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#
|1
|Bitcoin
|$ 1,853,706,299,098
|$ 44,335,293,590
|82334.52
|59.07%
|40.00%
|2
|Ethereum
|$ 324,029,915,475
|$ 23,391,114,110
|1806.22
|69.39%
|23.56%
|3
|XRP
|$ 147,586,504,307
|$ 7,512,441,885
|2.14
|74.09%
|13.44%
|4
|Solana
|$ 88,521,847,638
|$ 5,227,247,283
|124.64
|76.91%
|6.90%
|5
|Dogecoin
|$ 39,041,680,047
|$ 2,512,936,991
|0.17
|78.16%
|2.67%
|6
|Cardano
|$ 29,530,840,898
|$ 1,400,106,794
|0.66
|79.10%
|2.52%
|7
|TRON
|$ 21,041,656,451
|$ 756,877,826
|0.23
|79.77%
|2.38%
|8
|Chainlink
|$ 11,988,550,347
|$ 677,353,909
|13.39
|80.15%
|0.95%
|9
|Avalanche
|$ 11,437,915,217
|$ 449,968,255
|18.86
|80.52%
|0.85%
|10
|Stellar
|$ 10,666,634,081
|$ 502,743,927
|0.27
|80.86%
|0.89%
|11
|Sui
|$ 10,563,860,585
|$ 1,259,649,871
|2.35
|81.19%
|0.81%
|12
|Toncoin
|$ 10,373,541,695
|$ 206,364,392
|3.90
|81.52%
|1.05%
|13
|Hedera
|$ 9,897,358,921
|$ 538,624,996
|0.17
|81.84%
|0.77%
|14
|Shiba Inu
|$ 9,851,176,835
|$ 382,240,482
|0.00
|82.15%
|0.79%
|15
|Polkadot
|$ 8,309,611,370
|$ 273,561,329
|4.04
|82.42%
|0.68%
|16
|Litecoin
|$ 8,265,200,782
|$ 965,042,550
|86.00
|82.68%
|0.70%
|17
|Bitcoin Cash
|$ 7,375,185,883
|$ 342,182,940
|298.85
|82.92%
|0.64%
|18
|Uniswap
|$ 5,914,239,713
|$ 251,139,351
|5.87
|83.10%
|0.40%
* 90-day-average-volume ranking in total market is shown in the parentheses
# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average-Market Cap
Selection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.
For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the“ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper” on our website
Appendix 3
Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes
|Index Constituents
|ixCrypto 5 EW Index
|ixCrypto 5 SR Index
|ixCrypto 10 EW Index
|ixCrypto 10 SR Index
|ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index
| ixCrypto
Altcoin 10
SR Index
|1
|Bitcoin
|20.00%
|50.97%
|10.00%
|41.48%
|–
|–
|2
|Ethereum
|20.00%
|18.62%
|10.00%
|15.15%
|10.00%
|24.71%
|3
|XRP
|20.00%
|14.06%
|10.00%
|11.44%
|10.00%
|18.66%
|4
|Solana
|20.00%
|10.08%
|10.00%
|8.20%
|10.00%
|13.37%
|5
|Dogecoin
|20.00%
|6.27%
|10.00%
|5.10%
|10.00%
|8.32%
|6
|Cardano
|–
|–
|10.00%
|4.95%
|10.00%
|8.08%
|7
|TRON
|–
|–
|10.00%
|4.81%
|10.00%
|7.85%
|8
|Chainlink
|–
|–
|10.00%
|3.04%
|10.00%
|4.96%
|9
|Avalanche
|–
|–
|10.00%
|2.88%
|10.00%
|4.68%
|10
|Stellar
|–
|–
|10.00%
|2.95%
|10.00%
|4.80%
|11
|Sui
|–
|–
|–
|–
|10.00%
|4.57%
Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index
and ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index
|90-day-average Crypto Market Cap
|90-day-average Crypto V olume
|Index Level
|Cumulative Market Cap Coverage
|Weight in BTC/ETH 50/50
|Weight in BTC/ETH Proportional
|IXBI
|$ 1,853,706,299,098
|$ 44,335,293,590
|19871.37
|59.07%
|50.00%
|88.23%
|IXEI
|$ 324,029,915,475
|$ 23,391,114,110
|15484.61
|69.39%
|50.00%
|11.77%
Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Stablecoin Indexes
|Crypto
|90-day-average- Market Cap
| 90-day-average-
volume
| Cut-off
Price
| Cumulative
Market Coveragebefore Cap
|Weighting (%) After 40% Cap
|1
|Tether USDT
|$ 140,886,211,125
|$96,063,792,876
|$1.00
|4.49%
|40.00%
|2
|USDC
|$ 54,040,686,289
|$9,493,000,348
|$1.00
|6.21%
|40.00%
|3
|Ethena USDe
|$ 5,731,179,447
|$102,739,821
|$1.00
|6.39%
|9.89%
|4
|Dai
|$ 5,365,464,578
|$ 1,731,621,623
|$1.00
|6.56%
|10.11%
Appendix 6
ixCrypto Indexes Dissemination
Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 24×7 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers“IXCI”,“IXBI” and“IXEI”, with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.
The vendor tickers are shown below:
|Index Name
|Bloomberg Ticker
|Reuters Ticker
|Real-time
|Delayed
|ixCrypto Index
|IXCI
|IXCI2
|.IXCI
|ixBitcoin Index
|IXCBI
|IXCBI2
|.IXBI1
|ixEthereum Index
|IXCEI
|IXCEI2
|.IXEI1
For data licensing and product, please contact us at [email protected] .For free API use on academic research or trial, please contact [email protected]
