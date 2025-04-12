Sanctions On Iran's Oil Network To Further Impose Maximum Pressure On Iran

The U.S. Department of State is today sanctioning a second China-based terminal operator, Guangsha Zhoushan Energy Group Co Ltd, which received at least eight Iranian crude oil cargos in the past several years. The Department of State is also designating three vessel management companies for their involvement in the transport of Iranian petroleum and identifying two vessels as blocked property of two of these companies.

The United States is committed to aggressively implementing and enforcing sanctions targeting Iran’s entire oil supply chain, including sanctioning those who help Iran evade sanctions and export Iranian oil to China.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of the Treasury is concurrently designating UAE- and India-based entities and blocking nearly 30 vessels involved in shipping Iranian oil.

Today’s action advances President Trump’s policy of maximum pressure to deny the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran all paths to a nuclear weapon and counter the regime’s malign influence. These sanctions will curtail the flow of revenue the Iranian regime uses to finance its destabilizing activities and are part of President Trump’s commitment to drive Iran’s export of oil to zero — especially oil exports to China.

We will continue to curb illicit funding that funds Iran’s malign activities, limit the financial resources available to corrupt regime officials, and use all the tools at our disposal to hold the regime accountable.

Today’s actions are being taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13846, which authorizes and reimposes certain sanctions with respect to Iran, and Executive Order (E.O.) 13902, which targets Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical sectors, and marks the fifth round of sanctions targeting Iranian oil sales since the President issued National Security Presidential Memorandum 2 on February 4, 2025, ordering a campaign of maximum pressure on Iran. For more information about today’s action, please see the Department of State’s Fact Sheet and Treasury’s Press Release .