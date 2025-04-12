United States Welcomes Bangladesh's Signing Of The Artemis Accords

Bangladesh became the 54th signatory of the Artemis Accords at a ceremony at the 2025 Investor Summit in Dhaka on April 8. Secretary of the Ministry of Defense Md. Ashraf Uddin signed the Artemis Accords on behalf of the Government of Bangladesh in the presence of U.S. Charge d’Affaires to Bangladesh Tracey Jacobson.

The United States and Bangladesh enjoy an enduring partnership of more than 50 years, and we look forward to continuing our partnership promoting economic development and regional security in the Indo-Pacific. Bangladesh’s signing of the Artemis Accords demonstrates its willingness to join a growing coalition of countries that share a vision of peaceful exploration and use of outer space.

The United States and seven other countries established the Artemis Accords in 2020 to serve as a set of practical principles to guide responsible space exploration. Bangladesh joins the United States and 52 other nations – Angola, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, the Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Romania, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and Uruguay – in affirming the Accords’ principles for sustainable civil space activity. The Department of State and NASA lead the United States’ outreach and implementation of the Accords.

For more information, please visit . For media inquiries, please contact ....