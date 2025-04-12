Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Albudaiwi

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi in Washington, D.C. to reaffirm the strength of the U.S.-GCC partnership and coordinate on regional priorities.

Deputy Secretary Landau expressed his appreciation for the ongoing cooperation between the United States, the GCC, and its member states and discussed shared efforts to enhance regional security, including the necessity of restoring freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. The Deputy Secretary and Secretary General underscored the need for collective action to deter threats, promote de-escalation, and advance peace and stability in the region.