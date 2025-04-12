Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Albudaiwi

Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Albudaiwi


2025-04-12 06:34:10

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jasem  Albudaiwi in Washington, D.C. to reaffirm the strength of the U.S.-GCC partnership and coordinate on regional priorities.

Deputy Secretary Landau expressed his appreciation for the ongoing cooperation between the United States, the GCC, and its member states and discussed shared efforts to enhance regional security, including the necessity of restoring freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. The Deputy Secretary and Secretary General underscored the need for collective action to deter threats, promote de-escalation, and advance peace and stability in the region.

MENAFN12042025004514009831ID1109421382

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search