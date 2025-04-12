Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With UK Permanent Under Secretary Robbins

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau met with UK Permanent Under-Secretary Oliver Robbins today. The Deputy Secretary underscored the depth of the United States’ bonds with the United Kingdom, and the Trump Administration’s desire to continue to work cooperatively. Both stressed the importance of commercial and economic ties, and the need to ensure that both the government and the public in each country understands the other’s perspective.
CommentsNo comment