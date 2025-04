Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen during her visit to Washington, D.C. Secretary Rubio appreciated Finland’s contributions to European security, its decision to increase defense spending, and ongoing cooperation on icebreakers. The Secretary emphasized President Trump’s resolve to achieve an enduring peace in Ukraine and welcomed Finland’s support in realizing that goal.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.