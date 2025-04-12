Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Secretary Rubio's Call With Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Barzani

Secretary Rubio's Call With Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Barzani


2025-04-12 06:34:08

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani today.  The Secretary highlighted the strong partnership between the United States and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region in expanding business opportunities, promoting regional stability, and strengthening democracy.  The Secretary and Prime Minister agreed that reopening the Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline immediately is crucial to protecting past U.S. investments and attracting future investment.

MENAFN12042025004514009831ID1109421378

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search