Extradition Of Tahawwur Rana To India

On April 9, the United States extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face justice for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. These attacks resulted in the tragic loss of 166 lives, including six Americans, and shocked the entire world. The United States has long supported India’s efforts to ensure those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice. As President Trump has said, the United States and India will continue to work together to combat the global scourge of terrorism.