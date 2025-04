On behalf of the United States of America, I send my best wishes to the Lao people on the occasion of Lao New Year and wish everyone a healthy, prosperous, and joyful “Pi Mai.”

The United States looks forward to our continued partnership, fostering peace and prosperity as we celebrate 70 years of full diplomatic relations.

To all in Laos, the Lao diaspora abroad, and the vibrant Laotian American community in the United States, Sabaidee Pi Mai Lao!