Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Thailand New Year Songkran 2025

Thailand New Year Songkran 2025


2025-04-12 06:34:05

On behalf of the United States of America, I wish the people of the Kingdom of Thailand a year of good fortune and renewal during this time of Songkran.

The United States and the American people are grateful for the long, close relationship we have with Thailand.  As friends and allies, we look forward to finding new ways to work together to improve the lives and futures of both Thais and Americans.

To the people of the Kingdom of Thailand and to the Thai-American community in the United States, Happy Songkran and a Happy New Year!

MENAFN12042025004514009831ID1109421373

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search