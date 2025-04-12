Thailand New Year Songkran 2025

On behalf of the United States of America, I wish the people of the Kingdom of Thailand a year of good fortune and renewal during this time of Songkran.

The United States and the American people are grateful for the long, close relationship we have with Thailand. As friends and allies, we look forward to finding new ways to work together to improve the lives and futures of both Thais and Americans.

To the people of the Kingdom of Thailand and to the Thai-American community in the United States, Happy Songkran and a Happy New Year!