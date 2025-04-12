Waqf Act Aims For Transparency, Not Conspiracy: Shaina NC On Violence In West Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Saturday responded to the recent surge of violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, asserting that the legislation aims to ensure transparency and accountability, not provoke unrest.

Her remarks came in light of violent clashes and incidents of arson reported in Murshidabad, where public protests erupted over alleged misunderstandings about the Waqf Act amendments.

Speaking to IANS, Shaina NC said,“The people of West Bengal should know better. The amendment to the Waqf Act is meant to bring in transparent and accountable practices to eliminate corruption. For all these loudmouths spreading conspiracy theories, it's time they actually read the Act to understand its fundamentals.”

She further reacted that the amendment mandates proper maintenance of revenue records, prevents encroachments, and ensures that courts can follow a streamlined process in Waqf-related matters.

“These reforms are long overdue,” she added.

Addressing skepticism around the law, Shaina pointed to past legislative efforts.

“Look at the amendments made in 1995 and 2013 - all they led to was inefficiency. This amendment, however, promises transparency and accountability. Ultimately, the real beneficiaries will be the Muslim community.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday declared that her state would not implement the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, following violent protests in areas like Jangipur and Murshidabad.

She appealed for peace and harmony, emphasising that the law was enacted by the central government. Banerjee cautioned against political misuse of religion and warned of legal action against those inciting riots.

The Shiv Sena leader also commented on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Maharashtra's historic Raigad Fort earlier in the day.

“We are here to deliver for the people of Maharashtra, and the Home Minister's visit to Raigad is a matter of pride. Under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar, many monumental projects will soon take shape,” she said.

Shaina NC further slammed Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan's remarks concerning a fair trial for Tahawwur Hussain Rana - an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks who was recently extradited from the US to India. Chavan had called for a fair trial for Rana, in line with Indian legal procedures.

“Prithviraj Chavan needs to understand that a terrorist is not a regular criminal,” Shaina said.

“Cases of terrorists must be fast-tracked and handed capital punishment. Rana was a mastermind, working alongside David Headley and Major Iqbal of Pakistan's ISI. Given public sentiment, the death penalty is the only way forward,” she said.

Rana, a 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman and close associate of convicted 26/11 conspirator David Headley, is now in high-security custody with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following his long-awaited extradition from the United States.