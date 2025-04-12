403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab Parliament Cmte Calls For Collective Anti-Illegal Immigration Action
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 12 (KUNA) -- A sub-committee of the Arab Parliament called Saturday for fighting illegal immigration, which was a source of human trafficking and a crime against humanity thus undermine security and stability of nations.
The sub-committee was meeting to discuss an Arab draft law to fight illegal immigration in Arab countries, the Arab Parliament said in a statement, as part of collective efforts to fighting this phenomenon.
The bill aims at creating a foundation for the development of national legislations against illegal immigration thus boost security to crack down on trafficking and cross-border crimes, it said.
The bill, it added, aimed at tackling root causes of crimes and illegal immigration side-by-side with respect of dignity, human rights and sustainable development.
The draft law will be referred to the legislative committee, due to meet on April 20. (end)
mfm
The sub-committee was meeting to discuss an Arab draft law to fight illegal immigration in Arab countries, the Arab Parliament said in a statement, as part of collective efforts to fighting this phenomenon.
The bill aims at creating a foundation for the development of national legislations against illegal immigration thus boost security to crack down on trafficking and cross-border crimes, it said.
The bill, it added, aimed at tackling root causes of crimes and illegal immigration side-by-side with respect of dignity, human rights and sustainable development.
The draft law will be referred to the legislative committee, due to meet on April 20. (end)
mfm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment