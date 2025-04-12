Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crude Oil Drops 46 Cents Fri. To USD 67.36 Pb - KPC


2025-04-12 06:07:05
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) corrected rpt

KUWAIT, April 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil dropped 46 cents during Friday's trading sessions to reach 67.36 per barrel compared with USD 67.82 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Saturday.
Brent futures rose USD 1.43 to USD 64.76 pb and West Texas Intermediate futures gained USD 1.43 to USD 61.50 pb. (end) km

