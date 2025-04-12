Kuwait Crude Oil Drops 46 Cents Fri. To USD 67.36 Pb - KPC

KUWAIT, April 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil dropped 46 cents during Friday's trading sessions to reach 67.36 per barrel compared with USD 67.82 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Saturday. Brent futures rose USD 1.43 to USD 64.76 pb and West Texas Intermediate futures gained USD 1.43 to USD 61.50 pb. (end) km

