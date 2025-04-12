Violent Mob Torches Water Tanker In Retaliation Of Hit-And-Run In Karachi

MENAFN - IANS) Karachi, April 12 (IANS) In the growing incidence of mob violence in Pakistan's Karachi, a water tanker was torched after it allegedly hit a local, causing minor injuries.

Following the accident, which took place at Sakhi Hassan Five Star Chowrangi, the tanker driver fled the scene. However, a group of 10-12 people chased him and set the vehicle on fire, local media reported on Saturday.

After the incident, the police from Karachi's Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan station reached the scene. An investigation is underway, and CCTV footage is being obtained to identify those involved, the leading Pakistani newspaper, The Express Tribune, reported.

Until Wednesday night, over 10 dumpers and water tankers were set on fire by mobs near Power House Chowrangi and 4-K Chowrangi in North Karachi after a truck driver hit a motorcyclist, injuring him.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Karachi West Irfan Baloch on Thursday told ARY News that the dumpers were set ablaze as a result of "premeditated planning."

Pakistan's emergency services spokesperson, Hassaan Khan, stated that the rescue services received a call regarding a dumper colliding with a motorcycle rider at Nagan Chowrangi in North Karachi.

After this, he said, the people followed the dumper and set it on fire.

He also mentioned that the mob attacked the fire tenders with stones while they were trying to extinguish the blaze.

Khan confirmed that a total of 10 dumpers and water tankers were torched in different areas of North Karachi within three hours, and the heavy vehicles were badly damaged in the fire.

However, the city police claimed to have conducted raids and arrested 19 suspects who were booked under terror charges, terming the incidents as "pre-planned arson acts."

According to Dawn, Karachi has lately witnessed a rise in traffic accidents, especially involving dumpers and water tankers.

These accidents killed nearly 500 people and injured 4,879 in 2024, as per hospital data.

The incidents led to protests over the deaths of citizens, following which the provincial government banned the movement of heavy vehicles during the daytime in Karachi.