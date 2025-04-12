MCG To Make Key Roads Clean And Encroachment Free: Commissioner

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 12 (IANS) Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) started a special cleanliness campaign on Saturday with an objective of making the key roads of the city encroachment-free, and planting trees for environmental protection.

MCG Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg, along with officials, started this special campaign from Iffco Chowk, Millennium City Center Metro Station, and Rajiv Chowk to give the message of maintaining cleanliness.

Garg said that the MCG is ensuring that the city remains clean, beautiful, and environmentally friendly. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate in cleanliness and help in keeping the city encroachment-free.

“This cleanliness campaign has been started by the civic body, in which the participation and cooperation of the citizens are very important. It is the responsibility of all of us towards our city that just as we take care of the cleanliness of our house, office, and establishment, in the same way we should take care of the cleanliness of the public places of our city," Garg said.

He said that not to spread garbage, adding that the administration will make Gurugram clean, beautiful, green, and better with the joint efforts, cooperation, and contribution of all.

Meanwhile, Additional Municipal Commissioner Mahavir Prasad said that this campaign is being run by the civic body in a phased manner, which aims to make the major places of the city clean, beautiful, and encroachment-free.

"This campaign is not only limited to cleanliness, but it also includes important aspects like plantation, public awareness, and citizen participation," he said.

He also informed that similar campaigns will be run in other areas of the city in the coming days.

"We appealed to the citizens to cooperate in the efforts of the corporation and make cleanliness a part of their daily routine. A clean and green Gurugram is the responsibility of all of us," he added.

Former Sarpanch of village Chakkarpur, Mahesh Yadav, said about the cleanliness campaign that this initiative is not only a commendable step towards making the city clean and beautiful, but it is also an effective medium to spread awareness in the society.

Yadav also appealed to the local people not to consider this cleanliness campaign as a one-day activity but to make it a part of their everyday life.

"This special cleanliness campaign run by the MCG is not only important towards environmental protection, but it also creates a sense of responsibility among the citizens," he said.