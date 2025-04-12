Strong Earthquake Jolts Islamabad, KP, And Surrounding Regions Panic Grips Residents
According to initial reports, strong tremors were felt in Islamabad and the twin city of Rawalpindi, causing widespread fear and alarm. The earthquake was also felt in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Swat, Swabi, Buner, and Rustam and their surrounding areas.
While the National Seismic Monitoring Centre recorded the earthquake at a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale with a depth of 88 kilometers, originating from the tri-border region between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) provided slightly different data.
The PMD stated the quake measured 5.5 in magnitude and said the epicenter was located 60 kilometers northeast of Rawalpindi.
No casualties or major damages have been reported so far, but authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have urged the public to remain calm while staying alert for potential aftershocks.
