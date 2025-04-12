Russian Shelling Causes Damage In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Throughout the day, shelling in Kharkiv region caused damage to homes, garages, and vehicles.

As reported by Ukrinform, this information was shared on Facebook by Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

According to Syniehubov, in Kharkiv, a Shahed UAV hit the ground, while two other drones targeted a civilian enterprise resulting in one person being injured.

In Zolochiv community, glide bombs hit open land on the outskirts of the villages of Karasivka and Duvanivka.

In the village of Ivashky, within Zolochiv community, two cars were damaged as a result of an attack by an FPV drone.

In Kupiansk, a one-story non-residential building caught fire, while three garages were destroyed and other ten were damaged following a shelling attack with three glide bombs, according to preliminary information. Additionally, grass was set on fire.

In the village of Khotimlia in Starosaltiv community, an explosive device dropped from a UAV caused a fire in a two-story private residential building.

Russian aviation also carried out airstrikes with six glide bombs on the outskirts of the villages of Kalynove, Karasivka, and Sosnovka in Zolochiv community.

In Borova, as a result of shelling, presumably from a multiple rocket launcher system (MLRS), a pine forest bedding caught fire.

As reported by Ukrinform, several explosions occurred during an air raid alert in Kharkiv as the city was attacked by enemy drones.

