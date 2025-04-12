Russians Preparing For Renewed Assaults In Kharkiv Region Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, the enemy did not carry out assault operations on the previous day. The aggressor's army is reinforcing its units and preparing to resume assault actions.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on Telegram by the press service of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops.

"On the Kharkiv front, over the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. The aggressor's army is taking measures to reinforce its units after sustaining losses and is preparing to resume assault operations," the message states.

It is noted that on the Kupiansk front, the enemy's assault attempts were successfully repelled near Kindrashivka, Kamianka, and Zahryzove. In the area of Lozova and Nova Kruhliakivka, the enemy attempted to carry out a mechanized assault with the involvement of five armored vehicles. All the armored vehicles were destroyed, and the enemy suffered significant losses.

Russian forces also attacked in the Lyman sector of the front near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Olhivka, Ridkodub, Hlushchenkove, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka, Torske, and Nove. Ukraine's defense forces successfully repelled the enemy's assault operations. Additionally, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve its tactical position in the Serebrianskyi forest.

In the Siversk sector, the Ukrainian defense units prevented the deterioration of the tactical situation near Ivano-Darivka.

Furthermore, in the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, assaults of varying intensity took place towards Predtechyne, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Dyliivka, and Toretsk. No losses of Ukrainian positions were reported.

AFU tell about operation that forced enemy to stop attack on Pokrovsk

The press service also noted that the enemy continues its attempts to attack Ukrainian defensive fortifications in the Pokrovsk sector towards Yelyzavetivka, Zvirivka, Preobrazhenka, Kotliarivka, Oleksiivka, Pishchane, Udachne, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, and Andriivka. The enemy's assault actions were repelled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and no positions were lost.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attempted to break through the Ukrainian defense near Kostiantynopil, Odradne, and Bakhatyr. Ukrainian troops continue to hold the line, destroying the enemy's superior forces, the press service reported.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the front line on the previous day, April 11, 149 combat clashes were recorded between Ukrainian defense forces and Russian invaders. The hottest spots were the Pokrovsk and Kursk sectors.