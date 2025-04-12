Four Injured In Russian Strikes On Kharkiv, Suburb Of Slatyne
The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported the attack on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"According to the investigation, on April 12 at around 06:50, the Russian armed forces launched airstrikes on the village of Slatyne in the Kharkiv district. Two guided aerial bombs hit a residential area, damaging at least seven private homes," the statement reads.
Rescuers pulled a 68-year-old man from the rubble of a house. He suffered injuries and is currently in stable condition. Two other men sustained shrapnel wounds.
Earlier, at approximately 04:10, Russian attack drones targeted a facility in Kharkiv's Nemyshlianskyi district. A 57-year-old security guard was injured in the attack.Read also: Russian shelling causes damage in Kharkiv region
Under the procedural guidance of the Derhachi District Prosecutor's Office and the Nemyshlianskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, pre-trial investigations have been launched into the incidents as war crimes (Article 438, Part 1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
