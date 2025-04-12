Four Injured In Russian Strikes On Kharkiv, Suburb Of Slatyne

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Four people have been injured following Russian strikes on the city of Kharkiv and the nearby village of Slatyne.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported the attack on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"According to the investigation, on April 12 at around 06:50, the Russian armed forces launched airstrikes on the village of Slatyne in the Kharkiv district. Two guided aerial bombs hit a residential area, damaging at least seven private homes," the statement reads.

Rescuers pulled a 68-year-old man from the rubble of a house. He suffered injuries and is currently in stable condition. Two other men sustained shrapnel wounds.

Earlier, at approximately 04:10, Russian attack drones targeted a facility in Kharkiv's Nemyshlianskyi district. A 57-year-old security guard was injured in the attack.

Russian shelling causes damage in Kharkiv region

Under the procedural guidance of the Derhachi District Prosecutor's Office and the Nemyshlianskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, pre-trial investigations have been launched into the incidents as war crimes (Article 438, Part 1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).