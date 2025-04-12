Azerbaijan's Ambassador Meets Georgian President To Discuss Strategic Partnership And Regional Stability

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Georgia, Faig Guliyev, met with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili to discuss bilateral relations and strategic cooperation, Azernews reports, citing the Georgian Presidential Administration.

During the meeting, both sides praised the strong and friendly ties between the two countries and exchanged views on the key areas of the Georgia-Azerbaijan strategic partnership.

Emphasizing the importance of peace and stability in the region, President Kavelashvili noted that preserving regional calm has become even more crucial amid ongoing global conflicts, trade wars, and rising geopolitical tensions.

Both parties reaffirmed their readiness to further enhance the dynamic and exemplary strategic cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

President Kavelashvili also expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for its unwavering support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The meeting included discussions on the details of President Kavelashvili's upcoming official visit to Azerbaijan, scheduled for April 15–16-his first official trip to the country in this capacity.