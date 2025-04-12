Earthquake Today: 5.3 Magnitude Quake Hits Pakistan, Tremors Felt Across North India

MENAFN - Live Mint) An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Saturday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks. In a post on X, the NCS said,“EQ of M: 5.3, On: 12/04/2025 13:00:55 IST, Lat: 33.70 N, Long: 72.43 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan.”

The epicentre was located 60 kilometres northwest of Rawalpindi.

Earthquakes in Pakistan

The quake was felt in Punjab's Attock, Chakwal and Mianwali districts and adjacent areas. Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Mohmand, and Shabqadar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan is frequently hit by earthquakes of varying intensity. The deadliest hit the nation in 2005, killing more than 74,000 people.

Shallow earthquakes tend to be more hazardous than deeper ones because their seismic waves travel a shorter distance to the Earth's surface, leading to more intense ground shaking. This increased intensity can cause severe damage to buildings and infrastructure, resulting in higher casualties.

Pakistan is among the most seismically active nations globally due to its position across several major fault lines. Earthquakes in the region are frequent and often destructive.

Geologically, Pakistan straddles the boundary between the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. The provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas are situated on the southern edge of the Eurasian Plate, while Sindh, Punjab, and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian Plate. The ongoing collision between these two tectonic plates makes the region highly susceptible to powerful and damaging earthquakes.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan's neighbor, Tajikistan was jolted by an earthquake of magnitude 4.2.

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 12/04/2025 12:24:09 IST, Lat: 37.04 N, Long: 71.68 E, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

On April 5, Pakistan's another neighbour, Afghanistan was jolted by an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 05/04/2025 08:45:58 IST, Lat: 35.28 N, Long: 68.75 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)