H-1B Visa: US Immigration Lawyer Shares What To 'Watch Out' For Lottery Warns Of Fraud Calls

“Be cautious of emails or calls claiming to be from the“Indian Consulate,” US immigration lawyer Rajiv Khanna posted on LinkedIn.

The lawyer further shared his own experience of receiving a fraud call from the Indian consulate in the United States, falsely notifying individuals about visa revocations.

Khanna claimed that despite being a US citizen, he had received fraud calls. Earlier, the Indian Embassy in US had warned citizens to be alert of fraud calls.

Immigration lawyer Rajiv Khanna's alert

In March 2024, the Indian Embassy in the US issued an advisory warning against fraudulent phone calls, where scammers impersonate embassy officials to deceive people.

According to the advisory, the fraudsters have been spoofing the embassy's phone numbers, including the official line (202-939-7000), to make it appear as though the calls are coming from the embassy.

The calls falsely claim that there are issues with the individual's passport, visa, or immigration documents, and demand money to "fix" the problem-threatening deportation or imprisonment if payment is not made, stated the release.

Rajiv Khanna also shared a list of Do's and Don't for the H-1B lottery, which is a random selection process conducted by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to allocate H-1B visas.

What to watch out for in H-1B visa lottery

On Saturday, April 12, the US Department of State released its Visa Bulletin for May 2025. As per the latest bulletin, the EB-5 Unreserved category for India has retrogressed by more than six months, with the new cutoff date set at May 1, 2019.