UPI Down: Digital Payments Body NPCI Says 'Working To Resolve Issue'
In a social media post on platform X, the digital payments body also assured users across the nation, that it is working to resolve the technical issue and will update them about any new developments.
“NPCI is currently facing intermittent technical issues, leading to partial UPI transaction declines. We are working to resolve the issue, and will keep you updated,” said NPCI in the social media post on X.
The UPI operator also apologised for the inconvenience caused to people due to the technical issue. People using popular payment platforms like
“We regret the inconvenience caused,” they said in the post.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment