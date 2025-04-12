UPI Down: Digital Payments Body NPCI Says 'Working To Resolve Issue'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Unified Payments Interface (UPI) operator National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) acknowledged on Saturday, April 12, that the online payment interface was experiencing an outage due to a technical issue, which made people face issues while using the digital transaction method.

In a social media post on platform X, the digital payments body also assured users across the nation, that it is working to resolve the technical issue and will update them about any new developments.

“NPCI is currently facing intermittent technical issues, leading to partial UPI transaction declines. We are working to resolve the issue, and will keep you updated,” said NPCI in the social media post on X.

The UPI operator also apologised for the inconvenience caused to people due to the technical issue. People using popular payment platforms like

“We regret the inconvenience caused,” they said in the post.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)