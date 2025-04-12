403
Brazilian Stock Market Retreats After Brief Recovery Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ibovespa index closed at 127,682.40 points on Friday, April 11, 2025, representing a daily decline of 0.26%, according to TradingView data published on Saturday.
This modest drop follows Thursday's 1.05% gain, which had temporarily lifted market sentiment after weeks of volatility.
Friday's performance erased some of the previous day's gains but still allowed the benchmark to finish the week with a positive 0.34% increase.
The index now sits approximately 7% below its August 2024 peak of 137,343 points, reflecting persistent investor caution amid global economic uncertainties.
Vale and Petrobras shares drove Thursday's rally but lost momentum on Friday as commodity traders reassessed positions ahead of the weekend.
Iron ore prices stabilized after their midweek surge, which had initially boosted mining stocks across Brazilian markets.
Trading volumes reached 24.3 billion reais on Friday, slightly above the daily average for April. Institutional investors dominated the session while foreign capital flows remained cautious amid ongoing US-China trade tensions.
The technical chart shows a clear downward trend since late March when the index touched 134,000 points.
A sharp selloff occurred in early April, driving prices to yearly lows near 123,000 points before the recent partial recovery.
The index currently trades between its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling continued market indecision.
Exchange rates added pressure to market sentiment as the dollar declined 0.49% against the real on Friday but maintained a weekly gain of 0.54%.
The currency pair closed at 5.8698 reais per dollar, reflecting the complex interplay between domestic monetary policy and international trade dynamics.
Recent White House statements regarding potential trade agreements with China initially sparked optimism.
Market analysts remain skeptical about resolution prospects as tariff increases continue on both sides.
China raised duties on American products to 125% while indicating this could be their final matching increase if further escalation occurs.
Christian Iarussi, investment specialist at The Hill Capital, attributes recent market movements to fluctuating commodity prices and shifting interest rate expectations.
"Brazilian equities respond directly to changes in future interest rates and global trade conditions," Iarussi explained.
Economic data releases scheduled for next week could further influence market direction. Investors await retail sales figures and central bank communications that might clarify monetary policy intentions amid persistent inflationary pressures.
Market observers predict continued volatility as traders balance profit-taking impulses against potential bargain opportunities.
Support levels near 127,000 points will face testing in coming sessions as investors gauge whether the recent bounce represents a sustainable trend reversal or merely a temporary reprieve.
