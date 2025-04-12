403
Football Games For Saturday, April 12, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following European leagues, South American domestic clashes, women's professional football, North American MLS, Middle Eastern competitions, or other global tournaments, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
European Top Leagues
8:30 AM – Manchester City x Crystal Palace – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
10:30 AM – Bayer Leverkusen x Union Berlin – Bundesliga
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball
10:30 AM – Hoffenheim x Mainz 05 – Bundesliga
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball
10:30 AM – Bochum x Augsburg – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
10:30 AM – Holstein Kiel x St. Pauli – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
10:30 AM – Borussia Mönchengladbach x Freiburg – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
11:00 AM – Nottingham Forest x Everton – Premier League
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
11:00 AM – Brighton x Leicester City – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
11:00 AM – Southampton x Aston Villa – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
1:30 PM – Arsenal x Brentford – Premier League
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
1:30 PM – Bayern Munich x Borussia Dortmund – Bundesliga
Channels: RedeTV, Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV, and OneFootball
European Second-Tier Leagues
8:00 AM – Hannover x Elversberg – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
8:00 AM – Hertha Berlin x Darmstadt – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
8:00 AM – SSV Ulm x Magdeburg – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
8:30 AM – Plymouth Argyle x Sheffield United – Championship
Channels: Disney+
11:00 AM – Cardiff City x Stoke City – Championship
Channels: Disney+
1:30 PM – Tenerife x Burgos – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
1:30 PM – Cádiz x Elche – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
3:30 PM – Kaiserslautern x Nürnberg – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
4:00 PM – Real Oviedo x Racing Ferrol – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
European Domestic Cups and Women's Competitions
8:15 AM – Chelsea x Liverpool – FA Cup Women's (Semifinal)
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
Other European Leagues
8:30 AM – Celtic x Kilmarnock – Scottish Premiership
Channels: Disney+
9:00 AM – Real Sociedad x Mallorca – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
10:00 AM – Venezia x Monza – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
11:15 AM – Getafe x Las Palmas – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
11:30 AM – Fortuna Sittard x Feyenoord – Eredivisie
Channels: Disney+
12:00 PM – Monaco x Olympique de Marseille – Ligue 1
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
12:00 PM – Grazer x Altach – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball
12:00 PM – Hartberg x LASK Linz – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball
12:00 PM – Tirol x Austria Klagenfurt – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball
1:00 PM – Internazionale x Cagliari – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
1:00 PM – Besiktas x Istanbul Basaksehir – Süperlig
Channels: Disney+
1:30 PM – Celta de Vigo x Espanyol – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
2:00 PM – Santa Clara x Sporting – Liga Portugal
Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+
3:00 PM – PSV x Almere City – Eredivisie
Channels: Disney+
3:15 PM – RKS Rakow x Radomiak Radom – Ekstraklasa (Poland)
Channels: OneFootball
3:45 PM – Union Saint-Gilloise x Anderlecht – Jupiler Pro League
Channels: Disney+
3:45 PM – Juventus x Lecce – Serie A
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
4:00 PM – Leganés x Barcelona – La Liga
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
4:30 PM – Casa Pia x Porto – Liga Portugal
Channels: Disney+
South American Domestic Leagues
4:00 PM – Red Bull Bragantino x Botafogo – Brasileirão
Channels: Premiere
4:00 PM – Juventude x Ceará – Brasileirão
Channels: Premiere
4:00 PM – Chapecoense x Coritiba – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: RedeTV, Disney+, and Youtube/@desimpedidos
4:00 PM – Ituano x Brusque – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol
4:00 PM – Figueirense x Ponte Preta – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol
4:00 PM – CSA x Anápolis – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol
4:00 PM – Botafogo-PB x Confiança – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol
6:00 PM – Vila Nova x Paysandu – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
6:30 PM – Palmeiras x Corinthians – Brasileirão
Channels: Premiere
7:00 PM – Amazonas x Ferroviária – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+
7:00 PM – Novorizontino x Volta Redonda – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+
8:00 PM – Operário Ferroviário x Goiás – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
8:30 PM – Belgrano x Boca Juniors – Campeonato Argentino
Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+
9:00 PM – Vasco da Gama x Sport Recife – Brasileirão
Channels: Sportv and Premiere
South American Women's and Youth Competitions
11:00 AM – Corinthians x Palmeiras – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: Sportv
5:00 PM – Fluminense x Internacional – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: TV Brasil
9:00 PM – Ferroviária x São Paulo – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: TV Brasil
9:00 PM – Colombia x Brazil – Sul-Americano Sub-17 (FINAL)
Channels: Sportv 3
South American Regional and Lower-Tier Leagues
3:00 PM – Monte Azul x Sertãozinho – Paulistão A3 (FINAL-volta)
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
3:00 PM – Nacional-SP x Paulista de Jundiaí – Paulistão A4 (Semifinal-ida)
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
Other South American Competitions
1:00 PM – Progreso x Plaza Colonia – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+
3:30 PM – Montevideo Wanderers x Montevideo City Torque – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+
3:50 PM – Envigado x América de Cali – Campeonato Colombiano
Channels: DSports
6:30 PM – Peñarol x Miramar Misiones – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+
Middle Eastern Competitions
3:00 PM – Al-Nassr x Al-Riyadh – Campeonato Saudita
Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
North American Leagues
3:30 PM – Toronto FC x Minnesota – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
3:45 PM – Atlanta United x NE Revolution – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
5:30 PM – Orlando City x NY Red Bulls – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
8:30 PM – CF Montreal x Charlotte – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
8:30 PM – DC United x FC Cincinnati – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
8:30 PM – New York City x Philadelphia Union – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
8:30 PM – Vancouver Whitecaps x Austin FC – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
9:30 PM – FC Dallas x Seattle Sounders – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
9:30 PM – Nashville SC x Real Salt Lake – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
10:30 PM – Colorado Rapids x San Diego FC – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
11:30 PM – Los Angeles FC x SJ Earthquakes – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
11:30 PM – LA Galaxy x Houston Dynamo – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
North American Women's Competitions
8:30 PM – Seattle Reign x Orlando Pride – NWSL
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Football Games for Saturday, April 12, 2025: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast
