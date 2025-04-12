Unprecedented Turnout At Old Doha Port Fishing Competition With 132 Teams

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Old Doha Port has announced that registration is now officially closed for Old Doha Port's much-anticipated annual Fishing Competition, held as part of the Fishing Exhibition.

A total of 578 fishermen and marine enthusiasts, organized into 132 teams, are confirmed to compete in this year's event, reflecting the passion and excitement of fishing sports enthusiasts. This year's event marks a record-breaking number of participants in the history of fishing competitions in Qatar.



Qatar strongly condemns Israeli occupation authorities' closure of six UNRWA schools

Katara opens 'Yet Unfinished' art exhibition by Wissam Radwan Warmer days ahead as temperatures hit above 40°C at many places today

Read Also

Due to this overwhelming response, organizers have expanded the leaderboard to recognize 25 winning teams, up from five. This move aims to heighten the excitement and competition between the teams while honoring a larger group of participants and recognizing their achievements at this annual marine event. The tangible prizes range from marine equipment such as manual and electric kayaks to vouchers for a complimentary stay at Mina Hotel & Residences at Old Doha Port.

In this exceptional edition, the competition is fast becoming one of Qatar's most dynamic community sporting events. This year, it is taking place within a larger celebration of heritage and sea, the Fishing Exhibition at Old Doha Port, running from April 9-12 at Mina Park, one of the leading marine destinations in the country.

Focused exclusively on kingfish (kan'ad), the competition kicked off on Friday, with teams setting sail to sea and submitting footage of their best catch including boat registration and weight verification for final review by the organizing committee.

The top 25 catches will be crowned on Saturday, April 12, at a live awards ceremony at 7:30 PM at Mina Park, bringing the four-day exhibition to a festive close.