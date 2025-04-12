Doha Metro Announces New Metrolink Service In Al Wukair
Doha, Qatar: Starting tomorrow, April 13, 2025, the Qatar Rail will launch a new bus route from Al Wakra station to Ezdan Oasis in Al Wukair.
The new metrolink M135 will serve the residents in Ezdan Oasis in Al Wukair with stops at Al Meshaf Health Center, Al Wukair Secondary School, and Loyola International School among others.
The metrolink is a feeder bus network providing connecting to Qatar Rail customers within a few kilometer radius of the Doha Metro stations.
