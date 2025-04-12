Doha Metro Announces New Metrolink Service In Al Wukair

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Starting tomorrow, April 13, 2025, the Qatar Rail will launch a new bus route from Al Wakra station to Ezdan Oasis in Al Wukair.

The new metrolink M135 will serve the residents in Ezdan Oasis in Al Wukair with stops at Al Meshaf Health Center, Al Wukair Secondary School, and Loyola International School among others.



Qatar Airways to increase Manchester service as demand grows for airline

Doha Metro and Lusail Tram transport over 1.8 million passengers during Eid Al-Fitr

Burgeoning demand for travel enhances Qatar's aviation sector Hamad International Airport unveils new D and E concourses

Read Also

The metrolink is a feeder bus network providing connecting to Qatar Rail customers within a few kilometer radius of the Doha Metro stations.

