Zelensky talks about ‘hatred of Russians’
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has acknowledged that his personal animosity toward Russians is one of the primary motivations driving him through the ongoing conflict with Moscow.
In an interview published Wednesday by French newspaper Le Figaro, Zelensky stated that “hatred” of Russians — specifically those he accuses of killing Ukrainian civilians — is one of three psychological forces pushing him forward since the escalation of hostilities in February 2022. He argued that such feelings are justified during wartime.
He also cited national pride and the hope that future generations of Ukrainians will live in a “free world” as key motivators.
Zelensky has often framed the conflict as a struggle between freedom-loving Ukrainians and a historically oppressive Russia. Despite being elected in 2019 on promises of easing tensions with Moscow and fostering unity with the Russian-speaking population in Donbass, his administration has shifted toward a more hardline stance.
Following the 2014 Western-backed coup in Kiev, Ukrainian authorities introduced laws that critics say undermine minority rights, especially those of ethnic Russians. Moscow has accused Zelensky of deepening these divisions, particularly by targeting the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which has historic ties to Russia and now faces possible legal restrictions.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently argued that Zelensky now appeals primarily to far-right nationalist factions and that his political influence is waning. According to Lavrov, Zelensky is trying to maintain a strong image, aware that his time in power may be nearing its end.
