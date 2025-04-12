UN Launches 275-Mln-USD Appeal For Myanmar's Earthquake Response

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, April 12 (IANS) The United Nations and its partners launched an appeal worth $275 million to support Myanmar's response to the devastating earthquakes.

The fund is an addendum to the 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan to reach 1.1 million people with urgent aid and assistance, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, said at a daily briefing.

UN agencies, with its partners, have rapidly mobilised aid, including medical care, shelter, water, and food, to help people affected.

To further strengthen efforts on the ground, the UN Central Emergency Response Fund has allocated an additional $5 million for the earthquake response, on top of the 5 million dollars already provided a few weeks ago, Dujarric said.

The devastating earthquakes that struck central Myanmar on March 28 have caused widespread death, human suffering and destruction, aggravating an already alarming humanitarian crisis, Xinhua news agency reported.

The earthquake has pushed 2 million people into critical need of assistance and protection, in addition to the 19.9 million people who were estimated to need humanitarian aid prior to this disaster, the spokesman said.

Humanitarians said that people impacted need urgent healthcare and medical supplies, drinking water, food and other critical items. Tents and temporary shelter are also needed, as well as latrines and hygiene items.

The United Nations called for the international community to immediately step up funding to Myanmar, and ensure rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access to the most vulnerable across the country.

The powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar has claimed 3,689 lives and left 5,020 people injured, with 139 others remaining unaccounted, according to the country's State Administration Council Information Team.

Till now, Myanmar has experienced more than 112 aftershocks ranging from magnitudes of 2.8 to 7.5, according to the country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

The aftershocks followed a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the country on March 28.