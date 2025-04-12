Cong's Udit Raj Blames BJP's Rise In Bengal For Surge In Violence; Calls Waqf Act 'Unconstitutional'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Udit Raj on Saturday attributed the recent surge in violence in West Bengal to the growing influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

His remarks came following the unrest in the Murshidabad district over the Waqf Act, which witnessed incidents of arson and clashes.

Speaking to IANS, Raj said, "India is a democratic country. Someone may have different views on some issues or there may be no consensus on many issues, we also do not agree on that commitment. But whatever education, movement happens, it should happen democratically. There is no scope for violence or arson."

He further claimed that the BJP and RSS could be involved in inciting the violence in the state.

"Bengal has been a very peace-loving state, but since the spread of the Bharatiya Janata Party there, violence happens every day. So there should not be violence; I condemn it. Yes, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is wrong; it is unconstitutional, and Muslims have been dismissed; their Fundamental Right has been taken away. If an investigation is done, then ultimately, the BJP or RSS may also have a hand in this," he added.

The Congress leader also raised concerns regarding security in the national Capital during the upcoming Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra, especially in light of the violence that broke out in Jahangirpuri during a similar procession in 2022.

"During the incident I witnessed, there were sticks, large spears, and swords -- the procession was carried out in that manner. If such processions continue in the same way, then we would believe that it is the police who are escalating the violence," he told IANS.

He cautioned against provocative acts during religious processions and said, "Otherwise, the experience from that time was very unpleasant. The way slogans were shouted provocatively in front of the mosque, which then led to clashes -- such incidents should not happen."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has granted conditional permission for the Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri, capping the number of participants at 500. It has mandated that no one carry weapons, and the yatra must follow a fixed route. The procession will be held under tight police surveillance.

The 2022 Jahangirpuri violence erupted during a Hanuman Jayanti procession when clashes broke out between two communities. Stones were pelted, incidents of arson were reported, and even gunfire was exchanged. At least eight policemen and several participants were injured in the violence.

Following the incident, Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against 45 individuals, asserting that the violence was premeditated. The chargesheet also linked the riots to the 2019–20 CAA-NRC protests and the 2020 North-East Delhi riots.

In total, 44 people were arrested, and two minors were taken into custody.