Russian legend breaks historic NHL record
(MENAFN) Russian hockey legend Alexander Ovechkin made history on Sunday by becoming the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer, netting his 895th career goal and surpassing the long-standing record held by Wayne Gretzky.
The 39-year-old Washington Capitals star reached the milestone during the second period of an away game against the New York Islanders, scoring on fellow Russian and goaltender Ilya Sorokin — marking the first time he had ever scored against him. The game was briefly paused to celebrate the record-breaking moment.
In a heartfelt speech during the on-ice ceremony, Ovechkin expressed his gratitude to his teammates, coaches, and fans, emphasizing the team effort behind his success. “I love you so much,” he told the crowd. “I wouldn’t be here without you.” He also humorously thanked Sorokin for allowing the goal, exclaiming, “We did it, boys, we did it!”
A three-time world champion with Team Russia and a Stanley Cup winner with the Capitals in 2018, Ovechkin has spent his entire NHL career with Washington. Gretzky, often regarded as the greatest player in hockey history, scored his 894 goals in 1,487 games. Ovechkin equaled that number in his 1,486th game and broke the record in the very next one.
A three-time world champion with Team Russia and a Stanley Cup winner with the Capitals in 2018, Ovechkin has spent his entire NHL career with Washington. Gretzky, often regarded as the greatest player in hockey history, scored his 894 goals in 1,487 games. Ovechkin equaled that number in his 1,486th game and broke the record in the very next one.
