Russians Attack Sumy With Drones Overnight, Damages Reported
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Faceboo by the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA).
"Overnight, Russians launched a UAV strike at the city of Sumy. As a result of the impact, warehouse facilities and vehicles of one of the enterprises were damaged," the statement reads.
It is noted that there were no casualties or injuries.
Emergency services are working at the scene.Read also: Russians launch 447 strikes at Zaporizhzhia region over past day
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces also attacked Shostka community in Sumy region with drones damaging agricultural enterprise buildings, equipment, and power lines.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment