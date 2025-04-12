Russians Attack Sumy With Drones Overnight, Damages Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian drone attack on the city of Sumy, warehouses and vehicles of a local enterprise were damaged.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Faceboo by the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA).

"Overnight, Russians launched a UAV strike at the city of Sumy. As a result of the impact, warehouse facilities and vehicles of one of the enterprises were damaged," the statement reads.

It is noted that there were no casualties or injuries.

Emergency services are working at the scene.

Russians launch 447 strikes atregion over past day

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces also attacked Shostka community in Sumy region with drones damaging agricultural enterprise buildings, equipment, and power lines.