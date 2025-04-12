Ukrainian Forces Down 56 Russian Drones, 24 Others Lost From Radar
According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force Command reported this on
It is noted that as a result of the Russian attack, the regions of Kharkiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk were affected.
The air defense was carried out by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.Read also: Fires break out as drones attack Kyiv , injuries reported
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the day before, Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down 24 enemy drones, with 13 decoy drones not reaching their targets.
Photo: AFU General Staff
