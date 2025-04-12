Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Down 56 Russian Drones, 24 Others Lost From Radar

2025-04-12 03:12:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of April 12 (from 20:00 on April 11), Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down 56 enemy drones, while 24 other drones were lost from tracking without causing any damage.

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force Command reported this on

It is noted that as a result of the Russian attack, the regions of Kharkiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk were affected.

The air defense was carried out by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Read also: Fires break out as drones attack Kyiv , injuries reported

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the day before, Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down 24 enemy drones, with 13 decoy drones not reaching their targets.

Photo: AFU General Staff

