Houses, Cars Damaged In Kyiv Region Due To Russian Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Boryspil district of Kyiv region, nine private houses were damaged as a result of a Russian drone attack overnight on April 12.

As reported by Ukrinform, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk shared this information on Telegram .

"At nighttime, the enemy attacked Kyiv region with UAVs. The region's air defense forces were active. Enemy targets were shot down," Kalashnyk informed.

According to him, no casualties nor hits on critical infrastructure were reported.

In Boryspil district, nine private houses, farm buildings, and two cars were damaged. Windows were shattered, facades and roofs were torn, and one of the houses was partially destroyed.

The regional chief also mentioned that warehouse buildings were damaged in Bucha district.

Emergency services continue to work on documenting and addressing the aftermath of the Russian attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Kyiv, three people were injured as a result of the Russian drone attack on April 12, one of them was hospitalized.

Photo: Telegram / Kyiv RMA