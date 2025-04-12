Houses, Cars Damaged In Kyiv Region Due To Russian Drone Attack
As reported by Ukrinform, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk shared this information on Telegram .
"At nighttime, the enemy attacked Kyiv region with UAVs. The region's air defense forces were active. Enemy targets were shot down," Kalashnyk informed.
According to him, no casualties nor hits on critical infrastructure were reported.
In Boryspil district, nine private houses, farm buildings, and two cars were damaged. Windows were shattered, facades and roofs were torn, and one of the houses was partially destroyed.
The regional chief also mentioned that warehouse buildings were damaged in Bucha district.
Emergency services continue to work on documenting and addressing the aftermath of the Russian attack.Read also: Russians launch 447 strikes at Zaporizhzhia region over past day
As reported by Ukrinform, in Kyiv, three people were injured as a result of the Russian drone attack on April 12, one of them was hospitalized.
Photo: Telegram / Kyiv RMA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment