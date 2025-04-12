Azerbaijani, Northern Cyprus Fms Discuss Regional Cooperation At Antalya Diplomacy Forum

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

On the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement regarding the meeting, Azernews reports.

During the talks, the two ministers discussed prospects for expanding multilateral cooperation within regional and international organizations.

They also exchanged views on issues concerning regional security and stability.